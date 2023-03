New Suit - Personal Injury

Williams-Sonoma removed a personal injury lawsuit Friday to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Cody Siegert. Williams-Sonoma is represented by Griffin & Griffin. The case is 5:23-cv-00397, Siegert v. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Cody Siegert

defendants

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims