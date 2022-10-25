Who Got The Work

Joseph M. Sokolowski and Lukas S. Boehning of Fredrikson & Byron have stepped in to defend Advanced Mechanical Plus LLC and REMCO Equipment Maintenance LLC in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, for alleged unpaid overtime wages, was filed Sept. 9 in Ohio Northern District Court by Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox and Brian G. Miller Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:22-cv-01602, Sidoti et al. v. Advanced Mechanical Plus LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 25, 2022, 9:56 AM