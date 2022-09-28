Sidney Powells Counterclaims Against Dominion Voting Systems...

News From Law.com

Sidney Powell's countersuit against voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems was thrown out of court Wednesday morning. The claims, filed in September 2021, were an attempt to rebuke defamation claims filed by Dominion against the one-time ally of former President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. "Powell must allege that Dominion, after filing its suit, performed some act that perverted the judicial process," wrote Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

District of Columbia

September 28, 2022, 2:22 PM