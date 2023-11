News From Law.com

In a Big Law hire in Houston, Locke Lord has added Sidley Austin energy capital markets and corporate partner Jon Daly, who said his clients will benefit from his new firm's expertise in the energy space, particularly in the midstream area.Daly joined Locke Lord on Monday as a partner in the corporate and transactional practice group.

November 27, 2023, 5:00 AM

