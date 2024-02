News From Law.com

Sidley Austin, continuing to recruit from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, has added Randi Singer, a top IP litigation partner who was Weil's cybersecurity and privacy chair. For Weil, it's at least the fifth lateral partner departure of the year heading to rival firms. Other partner exits announced in 2024 include David Levy, now at Kirkland & Ellis; Eliot Relles, at Dechert; Gary Friedman, at Seyfarth Shaw; and Steven Tyrrell, at Brown Rudnick.

February 28, 2024, 6:17 PM

