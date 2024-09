News From Law.com

Sidley Austin said Tuesday that Brian Fahrney has been elected to chair its executive committee. He will succeed Michael Schmidtberger, who has served as a member of the executive committee since 2002 and as its chair since January 2018. The firm said Schmidtberger is slated to transition from that position in April 2025, which the firm says is required under the firm's partnership agreement. He will remain a partner in its investment funds practice.

September 17, 2024, 3:07 PM