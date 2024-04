News From Law.com

Sidley Austin chief marketing officer Scott L. Kilburg has died at age 51, according to an online obituary, which did not provide a cause of death. Kilburg, of Oak Park, Ill., spent eight years at Sidley, six of them as chief marketing officer. He was also previously chief marketing officer at Foley & Lardner.

April 23, 2024, 3:09 PM

nature of claim: /