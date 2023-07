News From Law.com

As Sidley Austin's first year with a Miami office almost comes to an end, it's celebrating with a new partner hailing from DLA Piper. Joshua Samek, formerly DLA Piper's co-chair of its Florida corporate practice, is joining Sidley Austin's Miami office as a partner in its M&A and private equity global practice group.

