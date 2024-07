News From Law.com

Sidley Austin hired Jonathan Olsen as partner in its corporate financial practice based in San Diego this week, as the firm continues to build its California presence. Olsen joined the firm from Goodwin Procter, where he spent nearly two years in its San Diego office building a technology and mergers and acquisitions practice. Prior to that, he was a partner at DLA Piper's San Diego office for more than 12 years.

July 10, 2024, 7:31 PM