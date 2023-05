News From Law.com

Florida attorneys obtained an eight-figure settlement from a multibillion-dollar French subsidiary in the U.S., who owned a semi-truck that was driven onto the sidewalk and fatally hit a female bicyclist. The estate's litigators warned this type of truck accident could become more prevalent under a recently failed proposed law in the next legislative cycle.

May 22, 2023, 1:40 PM

