Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners James N. Kramer and Alexander K. Talrides have stepped in to defend Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker in an investor class action. Meanwhile, a team of attorneys from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber are representing the failed bank's CFO, Daniel Beck. The action, filed March 17 in California Northern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of concealing the crisis it faced as a result of declining customer deposits and rising interest rates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-01228, Siddiqui v. Becker et al.

March 28, 2023, 7:47 AM

