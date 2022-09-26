Who Got The Work

Dentons partners Grant J. Ankrom and Michael J. Duvall have entered appearances for The Honest Company in a false advertising class action over the company's labeling of its 'Plant-Based Wipes.' The case, which alleges that The Honest Company causes customers to incorrectly believe that the products do not contain artificial ingredients, was filed Aug. 10 in California Northern District Court by Clarkson Law Firm and Crosner Legal. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:22-cv-04602, Sida et al v. The Honest Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 26, 2022, 4:15 AM