New Suit - Contract

MSC subsidiary Sid Tool Co. sued Carlos Pablo Lara Elas Tuesday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Katten Muchin Rosenman, seeks to recover $2.85 million plus interest that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff from breaching a loan agreement, including by violating non-competes. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04957, Sid Tool Co., Inc. v. Elas.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 13, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Sid Tool Co., Inc.

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Carlos Pablo Lara Elas

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract