New Suit

The federal government was slapped with a medical negligence lawsuit Friday in Hawaii District Court. The suit, filed by Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook on behalf of the parents of a deceased fetus, accuses the staff of Tripler Army Medical Center of failing to conduct proper procedures when the plaintiffs were concerned about the life of their fetus. The complaint contends that the staff sent the plaintiffs home after finding only a single heartbeat and did not perform continuous fetal monitoring, administer a non-stress test and consult the plaintiffs' OB physician. The case is 1:23-cv-00007, Sicklinger, et al v. United States of America.

Government

January 07, 2023, 8:37 PM