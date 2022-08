Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Helmsing Leach Herlong Newman & Rouse on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Brunswick Corp. d/b/a Mercury Marine to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Tobias & Comer Law on behalf of Michael J. Sica, who claims he was badly injured due to using a defective outboard motor. The case is 1:22-cv-00333, Sica v. Brunswick Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

August 23, 2022, 7:32 PM