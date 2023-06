Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Impact XM and its CEO Jared Pollacco to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, filed by the Melton Law Firm, accuses Pollacco of erroneously claiming that plaintiff Nathan Siblock had been soliciting his employer's clients on behalf of a competitor, resulting in Siblock's termination. The case is 1:23-cv-00682, Siblock v. Pollacco et al.

Business Services

June 15, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Siblock

defendants

Impact Unlimited, Inc. dba Impact XM

Jared Pollacco

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation