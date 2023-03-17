New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of mischaracterizing their janitors and maintenance workers as 'vendors' and misclassifying them as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01215, Sibilla v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 17, 2023, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Sibilla

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches