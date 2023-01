Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Endeavor Energy Resources to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by attorney Stephen Dodd on behalf of Lindsi Sibble. The case is 7:23-cv-00011, Sibble v. Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

Energy

January 13, 2023, 8:02 PM