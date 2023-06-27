Removed To Federal Court

TA Operating LLC, doing business as Travel Centers of America, on Monday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Bibiyan Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and claim that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. TA Operating is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 5:23-cv-01240, Siaosi et al v. Ta Operating LLC, a California limited liability company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Irman Ayub

Liva Siaosi

Perry Vazquez

Willie Calvin Bryant

defendants

Does 1 through 100, Inclusive,

Ta Operating LLC, a California limited liability company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches