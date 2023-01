Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that Chase unlawfully closed her credit card account. The case is 1:23-cv-00026, Siantou v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. d/b/a Chase Bank, more properly identified as JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.