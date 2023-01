New Suit - Employment Class Action

Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, was hit with an employment class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Employment Lawyers, alleges wage-and-hour violations on behalf of hourly employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00283, Shwiyat v. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 8:40 PM