Removed To Federal Court

Greenberg Traurig removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Illinois Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, was filed by AFC Legal on behalf of Leonti Shvets. The case is 1:23-cv-03432, Shvets v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Leonti Shvets

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

