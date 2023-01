News From Law.com

This week, Shutts & Bowen elevated its West Palm Beach managing partner, and he's excited for the growth to come. Matthew Chait started at Shutts as an associate almost 17 years ago and is now serving as the head of the firm's West Palm Beach office currently staffed with 39 attorneys. During his time there, he's worked primarily in the area of real estate litigation, which is one of the practices he's looking to grow within the firm this year.

January 12, 2023, 3:55 PM