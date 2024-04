News From Law.com

Shutts & Bowen is adding strength to its intellectual property and trademark practice with a new partner from Fox Rothschild. Patricia Flanagan is joining Shutts & Bowen's intellectual property practice after spending nearly five years at Fox Rothschild, where she served as the co-chair of the firm's trademark practice. Prior to her role there, Flanagan was an associate at Akerman for almost 11 years.

Florida

April 24, 2024, 6:21 PM

