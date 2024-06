News From Law.com

Shutts & Bowen is expanding its appellate practice with a new partner who originally left the firm back in January 2023 to be a founding shareholder at Lawson Huck Gonzalez. Now, Amber Nunnally is back at Shutts & Bowen as a partner. Nunnally originally spent almost six years at Shutts & Bowen before leaving the firm last year.

Florida

June 18, 2024, 6:09 PM

