Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston is joining Shutts & Bowen after leaving the bench and immediately starting as general counsel at Citizens Property Insurance. Polston joined Citizens three months ago and says he enjoyed his time at the state insurer, which has been in the middle of Florida's property insurance crisis. But the opportunity at Shutts & Bowen ultimately won him over.

Government

June 16, 2023, 5:34 PM

