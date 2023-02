News From Law.com

Miami-based Shutts & Bowen added a partner focused on land use and zoning, the latest real estate lateral move in the region as South Florida law firms continue to lean on the practice for growth. James Gavigan is joining Shutts' West Palm Beach office as a partner in its land use and zoning group. Gavigan comes from West Palm Beach-based Jones Foster, where he served as a shareholder.

Real Estate

February 07, 2023, 10:48 AM