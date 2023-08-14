Shut Down Porn? Quinn Emanuel Says Thats Exactly the Aim of ...

News From Law.com

A California-based adult industry nonprofit organization and a faith-based group in Virginia are at odds over a flurry of age verification bills in state legislatures, most recently in Texas. Legal challenges have been filed in three of seven states where sex content-related age-verification bills became or are set to become law. Plaintiff website companies aligned with the lead plaintiff, Free Speech Coalition Inc., are based in California, Louisiana, and the republics of Cyprus, Czechia and Romania. Advocating for the Free Speech Coalition are the law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Webb Daniel Friedlander.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 14, 2023, 7:25 PM

