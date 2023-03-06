New Suit - Contract

Michael V. Shustek, a Las Vegas real estate executive and former CEO of The Parking REIT who was sued by the SEC in 2021 for securities fraud, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against The Parking REIT on Monday in Maryland District Court. According to the suit, the defendant initially advanced legal expenses to the plaintiff in connection with the SEC action, but then refused to pay further expenses in violation of an indemnification agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00599, Shustek v. Mobile Infrastructure Corp. f/k/a The Parking REIT Inc. et al.

March 06, 2023, 2:13 PM