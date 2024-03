Who Got The Work

Meagher & Geer partner Bradley J. Lindeman has entered an appearance for Gregg Hill and Northern Belt & Conveyor Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, arising from a work-related injury, was filed Feb. 13 in Minnesota District Court by the Fryberger Law Firm on behalf of a Northern Belt employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:24-cv-00448, Shustarich v. Northern Belt & Conveyor, Inc., et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 29, 2024, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Shustarich

Plaintiffs

Fryberger Buchanan Smith Frederick

defendants

Gregg Hill

Northern Belt & Conveyor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Meagher & Geer

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations