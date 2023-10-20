Who Got The Work

Jeffrey Andrew Dennhardt of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has entered an appearance for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Selendy Gay Elsberg on behalf of Michael Shunock, asserts a single patent related to displaying progress towards a goal. The complaint alleges that the company stole Shunock's design by using it for its Apple Watch product and referring to it as 'activity rings.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-08598, Shunock v. Apple, Inc.

October 20, 2023, 2:54 PM

