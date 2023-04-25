New Suit - Class Action

Allstate was hit with an insurance class action on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit is part of a string of cases alleging that while certain insurance policies expressly allow Allstate to depreciate future repair labor when calculating 'actual cash value' for structural loss payouts, class members' policies are silent, and therefore the depreciation is prohibited by implication. The complaint was filed by Berg Law, the Erik Peterson Law Offices, Snodgrass Law and McWherter Scott Bobbitt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00699, Shumway et al. v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.

Insurance

April 25, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Naomi Shumway

Peter Shumway

Berg Law

Erik Peterson Law Offices Psc

Mcwherter Scott Bobbitt PLC

Snodgrass Law LLC

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute