Who Got The Work

Andie Lostocco Swartzberg of Balch & Bingham has entered an appearance for the Satilla Rural Electric Membership in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed July 5 in Georgia Southern District Court by pro se plaintiff Grant Parker Shumans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood, is 2:22-cv-00062, Shumans v. Shumans et al.

Georgia

August 19, 2022, 11:04 AM