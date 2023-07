Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Atlantic Beach House MF LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed by attorney Anthony J. Brady Jr. on behalf of Advocates for Disabled Americans, Eric Shulse and Michelle Shulse. The case is 2:23-cv-03617, Shulse et al v. Atlantic Beach House Mf LLC.

Real Estate

July 28, 2023, 12:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Advocates for Disabled Americans

Eric Shulse

Michelle Shulse

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Anthony J Brady Jr

defendants

Atlantic Beach House Mf LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act