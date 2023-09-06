Who Got The Work

Carla Graff of Dechert has entered an appearance for Bradley Weston and Todd Vogensen, the former CEO and CFO of Party City, which filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2023, in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in New Jersey District Court by Berger Montague, accuses the defendants of making material omissions about the company's liquidity, the adequacy of its borrowing capacity and its ability to continue as a company. The class is also represented by the Grabar Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-04121, Shulman v. Weston et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2023, 7:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Shulman

Ryan Shulman

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Bradley Weston

Bradley Weston

Todd Vogensen

Todd Vogensen

defendant counsels

Dechert

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws