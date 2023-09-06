Carla Graff of Dechert has entered an appearance for Bradley Weston and Todd Vogensen, the former CEO and CFO of Party City, which filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2023, in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in New Jersey District Court by Berger Montague, accuses the defendants of making material omissions about the company's liquidity, the adequacy of its borrowing capacity and its ability to continue as a company. The class is also represented by the Grabar Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-04121, Shulman v. Weston et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 06, 2023, 7:59 AM