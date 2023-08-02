New Suit - Securities Class Action

Berger Montague filed a securities class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against Bradley Weston and Todd Vogensen, the former CEO and CFO of Party City, which filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2023. The suit accuses the defendants of making material omissions about the company's liquidity, the adequacy of its borrowing capacity and its ability to continue as a company. The class is also represented by Grabar Law Office. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04121, Shulman v. Weston et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 10:56 AM

Ryan Shulman

Berger Montague

Bradley Weston

Todd Vogensen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws