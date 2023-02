Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Nations Reliable Lending to Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of causing flood insurance for real property owned by the plaintiff, the Shull Family Trust, to expire in error. The case is 5:23-cv-00090, Shull et al v. Nations Reliable Lending, LLC.

Insurance

February 07, 2023, 3:05 PM