Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McKool Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Disiere Partners to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Brown Fox PLLC on behalf of Shuler Drilling Co., seeks to collect a settlement arising from underlying fraud litigation The case is 3:22-cv-02062, Shuler Drilling Company, Inc. v. Disiere Partners, LLC et al.

Energy

September 16, 2022, 6:11 PM