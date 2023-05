New Suit - Personal Injury

UPS and Penske Truck Leasing were sued Monday in Arizona District Court for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by AJ Law on behalf of Saifullo Shukrullayev. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00841, Shukrullayev v. United Parcel Service Incorporated et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Saifullo Shukrullayev

Plaintiffs

Aj Law PLC

defendants

United Parcel Service Incorporated

Mark Hanh Southammavong

Penske Truck Leasing Corporation

Unknown Parties

Unknown Southammavong

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product