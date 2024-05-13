Who Got The Work

Kasey M. Adams of Butler Snow has entered an appearance alongside counsel from Tucker Ellis for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed March 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Costello, McMahon, Gilbreth & Murphy, arises from injuries caused by the defendants' allegedly defective pelvic mesh product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:24-cv-02417, Shukla v. Ethicon, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 13, 2024, 11:29 AM

