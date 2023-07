Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bayada Home Health Care Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads on behalf of Abhinav Shukla, a former Bayada executive. Shukla contends that he was terminated without cause contrary to the terms of his employment agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-03663, Shukla v. Bayada Home Health Care, Inc.

New Jersey

July 08, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Abhinav Shukla

defendants

Bayada Home Health Care, Inc.

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract