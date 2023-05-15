Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer; Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi; and Todd & Weld on Monday removed a shareholder lawsuit against Hengchun ‘Helena’ Fan and Lei Wang, part-owners of an employment firm, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Baron Samson LLP on behalf of Josephine Shui, who is also a part-owner of the employment firm. Shui claims that Fan and Wang have denied her right to exit the company by selling her shares, cut her off from the company’s counsel and otherwise deprived her of her shareholder rights. The case is 2:23-cv-02620, Shui v. Katsky Korins LLP et al.

Business Services

May 15, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Josephine Shui

defendants

Hengchun Fan

Katsky Korins LLP

Lei Wang

Meryl Unger

Thomas Lopez

defendant counsels

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract