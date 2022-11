Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dilworth Paxson on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Real World Law on behalf of Stephan Shugart, accuses the defendants of failing to deliver gold bars to the plaintiff with 'reasonable promptness' in accordance with an executed bill of lading. The case is 2:22-cv-04733, Shugart v. Provident Metals, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 29, 2022, 7:22 AM