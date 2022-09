Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reminger on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon Logistics Inc., Freight Leaders Inc. and Daniel E. Valciu to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rittgers & Rittgers on behalf of Lydia Nesheiwat and Rakan Shteiwi. The case is 1:22-cv-00565, Shteiwi et al v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 7:23 AM