Greenberg Traurig shareholder Sylvia E. Simson and associate Ryan Sirianni and Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner Homer B. Ramsey have stepped in as defense counsel to JPMorgan Chase and Subaru of America Inc., doing business as Subaru Motors Finance, respectively, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed June 15 in New York Southern District Court by Levenson Law, claims that the defendants charge and collect usurious interest rates in violation of New York law and automatically bill consumers for car lease payments after leases have expired. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-05064, Shteierman v. JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.
Automotive
July 31, 2023, 6:36 AM