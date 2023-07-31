Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Sylvia E. Simson and associate Ryan Sirianni and Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner Homer B. Ramsey have stepped in as defense counsel to JPMorgan Chase and Subaru of America Inc., doing business as Subaru Motors Finance, respectively, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed June 15 in New York Southern District Court by Levenson Law, claims that the defendants charge and collect usurious interest rates in violation of New York law and automatically bill consumers for car lease payments after leases have expired. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-05064, Shteierman v. JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.

Automotive

July 31, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Yitchok Isaac Shteierman

Plaintiffs

Levenson Law

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.

Subaru of America, Inc.

Chase Auto Finance, Inc.

Doe Companies 1-10

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract