New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase and Subaru were hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Levenson Law Group, accuses the defendants of charging usurious interest rates on auto loans under New York law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03311, Shteierman v. JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.

Automotive

April 20, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Yitchok Shteierman

Plaintiffs

Levenson Law

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Subaru of America, Inc.

Chase Auto Finance, Inc.

Doe Companies 1-10

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract