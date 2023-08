Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Swanson Martin & Bell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cleveland-Cliffs to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morici Longo & Associates and attorney Robert A. Montgomery on behalf of William Shropshire, who was allegedly injured in an explosion while performing maintenance work at the defendant's blast furnace. The case is 2:23-cv-00268, Shropshire v. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Joey Williamson

William R Shropshire, II

defendants

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

Lafarge North America, Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor LLC

defendant counsels

Swanson, Martin & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims