New Suit - Employment Class Action

Texas-based energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner & Burch, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 5:23-cv-00081, Shropshire et al v. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP.

Energy

January 25, 2023, 8:01 PM