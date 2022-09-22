Who Got The Work

Craig Hilliard of Stark & Stark has entered an appearance for Christopher Kist in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 8 in New Jersey District Court by Lauletta Birnbaum LLC and Ballard Spahr on behalf of packaging equipment and machinery distributor Shrink Packaging Systems Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, is 2:22-cv-04967, Shrink Packaging Systems Corporation v. Kist.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2022, 7:14 AM