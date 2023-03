Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kutak Rock on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Steadfast Insurance, Starr Surplus Lines Insurance and other defendants to Kansas District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Sloan Eisenbarth Glassman McEntire & Jarboe on behalf of Shree Kuber LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-04020, Shree Kuber LLC v. Steadfast Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 6:50 PM

